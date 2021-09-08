Ibrahima Konate makes a claim for Virgil van Dijk and admits to being surprised by Liverpool’s interest.

Following his £36 million summer transfer from RB Leipzig, Ibrahima Konate has yet to make his first competitive game for Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip are all fit after long periods on the sidelines due to injury, so the defender has stiff competition for a starting spot.

Konate, who is only 22, is excited to work with Van Dijk, who is widely considered as one of the top centre-backs in the game.

Konate told HYPEBEAST, “Virgil is fantastic.” “I can’t wait to learn from him and play alongside him.

“In that position, he is truly one of the best in the world.”

The Frenchman progressed through the ranks in his home country before joining the Bundesliga club at the age of 18 in 2017.

Konate earned his big money move when Liverpool activated his £36 million release clause in May, after 95 first team appearances for RB Leipzig over his four years in Germany.

The player was taken aback by the Reds’ interest, as he explained: “When my brother informed me, I didn’t believe him at first.”

“But then I talked to Klopp and realized it was serious, which was incredible for me.”

Before the international break, Van Dijk continued his comeback from injury by starting all three of Liverpool’s Premier League games.

So far, Matip has partnered the Dutchman, but Klopp has stated that he will rotate during the season, which means Konate might make his debut in the coming weeks.

“I like talking about Virgil, but I don’t like talking about last season when he didn’t play, and I have to point out that Joel Matip and Joe Gomez didn’t play too, which didn’t help matters, and people tend to forget how excellent they are,” Klopp said following Liverpool’s win over Burnley last month.

“They’ll all play; the first four will undoubtedly play, and we’ll do our best to mix it up.

“None of these guys, especially those who have been out for a long time, should be playing three games a week. We’ll have to figure out a method to adjust to that.”