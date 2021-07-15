Ibrahima Konate explains his moniker and reveals his Liverpool squad number.

Because of Gini Wijnaldum, Ibrahima Konate admits that squad number five is a “important number” for Liverpool, but he says it carries no pressure.

And the new Anfield signing has revealed the sweet story behind his nickname, ‘Ibou.’

This week, the Frenchman linked up with colleagues for the first time as they began a month-long training camp in Austria in preparation for the next Premier League season.

Following their season-long battle with defensive ailments, Liverpool lost no time in tying down the talented defender, making him the first signing of the summer in May.

Konate, 22, proudly displayed his shirt number at his new club with his friends in his native France earlier this month.

Their trip of Austria includes FC Wacker Innsbruck, VfB Stuttgart, Mainz 05, and Hertha Berlin, with Konate expected to play a key role.

Fans are looking forward to seeing him play his first minutes in a Liverpool shirt, where he might join returning defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez, who all missed time last season due to injury.

Despite Wijnaldum’s five-year reign as the number five, Konate claims there is no pressure to take over the “important number.”

“I think it’s a significant amount for our club,” he told LFCTV GO.

“This number was formerly held by a great player. I’m not under any duress, but I do feel some pressure since I need to develop in the future. I’m hoping to make a lot of money with this number.”

Liverpool’s Premier League campaign opens off against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

And Reds fans won’t have to wait long to see ‘Ibou’ in action at Anfield, as the club’s home opener against Burnley on August 21 is set to draw a sell-out crowd.

He’ll almost certainly be referred to by his nickname, as he explains: “[Call me] Ibou because my mother used to call me ‘Ibou, Ibou, Ibou’ all the time when I was a kid.”

“She was with me on my first day with Leipzig, and she kept saying ‘Ibou, Ibou, Ibou,’ and [manager]Ralf Ragnick said ‘why Ibou?’ ’

“And then I said, ‘It’s my mother’s nickname.’ The summary comes to a close.