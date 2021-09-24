Ibrahima Konate challenges Virgil van Dijk and asks for more time to score a goal for Liverpool.

Ibrahima Konate, a Liverpool defender, says he has not earned the right to be compared to Virgil van Dijk, but he is confident in his ability to become one of the greatest in the world at his position.

The French defender has played in the Reds’ last two games, assisting on comfortable victories over Crystal Palace and Norwich City.

Konate will have to fight to unseat one of Virgil van Dijk or Joel Matip, who have both recovered from long-term injuries to reclaim starting berths in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Last season, Liverpool struggled without Van Dijk and were exposed on several occasions when he was absent from the backline.

The 30-year-old will have plenty of opportunities to learn from the Reds’ newest defensive signing, who aspires to achieve the same level as the former Southampton player.

When asked about the analogies drawn between himself and Van Dijk, Konate responded, “No, no.” I don’t believe I can compare to Virgil because he has proven to the world that he is the best defender in the world.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, I’m hoping to be able to demonstrate this over time.”

After missing out on trophies last season, Konate will be eager to help Liverpool challenge on all fronts this season.

The Reds’ squad depth has been criticized, but the former RB Leipzig defender is optimistic about the season ahead and has refused to rule out the possibility of winning both the Premier League and the Champions League.

The 22-year-old told Sky Sports, “We have to be focused game by game: we have Champions League and a lot of games.”

“I believe we can accomplish a lot this season with this group.”

“This is not simple, but if we can, why not?” Konate replied when asked about the likelihood of tasting success in the top flight and in Europe.