Ibrahima Konate appears to be set to benefit from Liverpool’s decision to sign him.

Football is organized into seasons, although it rarely takes a breather.

The Copa America and Euro 2020 finals will both take place on July 10th, and Liverpool will report for pre-season on July 12th.

Players who are competing in the final stages of international tournaments will certainly be excluded from the Reds’ preseason preparation for the 2021/22 season.

However, new addition Ibrahima Konate will be available from the start as Liverpool moved quickly to clinch a deal for the young defender, which the Reds’ assistant manager believes is a huge advantage for the youngster.

The importance of Konate being available for pre-season has been explained by Peter Krawietz to the club’s official website.

“Especially for a new player, being able to partake in the complete pre-season is always a huge advantage,” he remarked.

“As I already stated, there will be a few differences for him when he moves from Leipzig to Liverpool.

“Giving him enough time to adapt, to learn, to get to know the coaching staff and the manager, to give him time to adapt to the entire pre-season process and tactically to learn about our style of play – which isn’t completely different, but the details are the most important thing – and to adapt physically [is important],” Krawietz added.

Everything he says on the subject makes sense, but has there been any proof in the Jurgen Klopp era of the value of new recruits getting a full pre-season?

Sadio Mane was an important addition during the manager’s first summer in charge. He was signed from Southampton in time to play in Liverpool’s first friendly match against Tranmere Rovers, and he went on to play in the next seven games as well.

It’s debatable how much this preparation helped Mane, but he scored a fantastic goal in his debut against Arsenal and went on to score three more goals with four assists in his next eight games.

However, Joel Matip came that summer and missed much of pre-season due to injury – which should have been a warning sign of what was to come – and Gini Wijnaldum arrived just in time. The summary comes to a close.