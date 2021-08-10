Ibrahima Konate admits to playing at Anfield and gives his assessment on Liverpool’s performance.

Ibrahima Konate capped a successful pre-season with a strong performance on his Anfield debut against Osasuna in Liverpool’s 3-1 friendly win on Monday.

After 14 minutes, Liverpool seized the lead when Takumi Minamino’s shot was deflected into the net, before Kostas Tsimikas set up Roberto Firmino’s debut goal and Liverpool’s second of the night.

Firmino scored again just before halftime, and the visitors pulled a late goal back after a flurry of substitutions on both sides.

Konate began alongside Joe Gomez for 80 minutes before being replaced by Ben Davies with 10 minutes remaining.

The 22-year-move old’s to Liverpool from Red Bull Leipzig had been confirmed earlier in the summer, so it was a special night for him.

Konate told liverpoolfc.com, “To be honest, I don’t have the words to describe my thoughts when I put my first foot on the pitch.” “It’s incredible, and I’m ecstatic to be playing in front of Liverpool fans for the first time.

“Today was incredible. I can’t fathom the stadium in the Premier League or the Champions League.” The center defender won’t have to wait long to see Anfield in action, as Liverpool’s first Premier League home game of the season is a week from Saturday.

The Reds face Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday, before hosting Burnley the following week.

“I think we had a very nice game together,” Konate concluded, “and that is the most important [thing].” I am pleased with my performance.

“It was the last friendly game, the last game of the pre-season – now the Premier League will start [on]Saturday and I am extremely thrilled for this moment,” Jurgen Klopp said. Jurgen Klopp must make significant selections throughout the pitch ahead of Saturday’s trip to Norwich.

It’s a good situation, though, because all four of his center-back choices are healthy and have played in preseason, something he didn’t have last season.

During their preparations, Konate and Joel Matip have been the most visible pairing, with Virgil van Dijk and Gomez's minutes being constantly monitored as they return.