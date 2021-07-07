Ian Wright refutes Gary Neville’s claim that Jordan Pickford is a “very harsh” player.

In England’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark, Ian Wright disagreed with Gary Neville’s evaluation of Jordan Pickford.

At Wembley Stadium, Pickford was unable to keep away a free-kick from Denmark’s Mikkel Damsgaard, who handed his team the lead.

England didn’t behind for long, as an own goal by Simon Kjaer brought Gareth Southgate’s team level at halftime.

ITV pundits Ian Wright and Gary Neville argued whether Pickford could have done more to prevent Denmark from gaining the lead during the halftime break.

“I should have done a lot better,” Neville admitted. “When the free-kick was lined up, I believe we feared the worst.

“The goal was on the way; Denmark was tearing us apart far too easily, and our back four was being ripped apart.

“It’s a long way out, and I always say if it’s in the corner, no problem, but if it’s in the middle, your goalie needs to save it.

“The fundamental issue is that he’s blocked and doesn’t realize it until it’s too late, but he’s got to place himself in a position where he can go; it’s practically above him, and he’ll be very disappointed.”

Wright, on the other hand, disagreed with Neville’s judgment, believing the Everton goalkeeper’s criticism was “quite harsh.”

“I know what you’re saying, Gary, about where it’s gone in the goal, but Damsgaard deserves a lot of credit for the manner he’s hit that ball,” Wright said.

“Right at the end, Jordan Pickford notices that.

“Honestly, I think that’s a bit harsh, just because they’ve targeted him, and you have to credit Damsgaard for that free-kick.”