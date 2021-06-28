Ian Wright mocks fellow analyst Roy Keane for wearing an armband on his sweater.

During ITV’s broadcast of France’s 1-0 triumph over Germany, Roy Keane was chastised by fellow analyst Ian Wright for his sweater.

Wright made a joke about the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder, who was wearing a pullover with numerous bands on the left sleeve after broadcaster Mark Pougatch mentioned Wales requiring a captain for Wednesday’s game against Turkey.

“Yeah, like Roy – he had to keep his wristband on his jumper!” Wright said.

Wright, Pougatch, and Patrick Vieira, Keane’s former foe, all joined in the laughter before Wright said, “I like it, though, I like it.”

“Two captains, one armband,” Pougatch explained.

“He’s letting us know he’s a captain,” Wright continued.