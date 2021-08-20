Ian Wright initiates a contract claim for Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson at Liverpool.

Liverpool should keep both Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah until they retire, according to Ian Wright.

The Reds have prioritized signing long-term contracts for their key senior players this summer, with Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Fabinho all committing their futures to the club.

On the Kelly and Wrighty Show, the former Arsenal striker predicted that Liverpool would add two more names to that list soon, and that they would not leave Anfield anytime soon.

Mohamed Salah has delighted Liverpool with his £7.3 million double move.

“I can see [Jordan Henderson] being there for the rest of his career. “It’s the same with Mo Salah right now,” Wright explained.

“We all know that Liverpool is going to sell one of the major players at some point. The epidemic, of course, has put an end to that. They wouldn’t be able to do it.

“Imagine attempting to purchase Mohamed Salah. How much will that cost him with his desired return? Mane is the same way. Firmino is in the same boat.

“You know what you’re going to get from them if you can tie them up, whether they’re going to stay if you can tie them up. Rather than spending a large sum of money on a player who may or may not fit in or score goals.”

Salah’s contract negotiations are still underway, but Henderson has allegedly agreed to a new three-year agreement with an option for a fourth season.

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has made two not-so-cryptic tweets in the recent week about his client’s contract.

However, if Liverpool and the striker can ultimately agree on a deal, the Egyptian will be able to stay at Anfield during his presumably prime years.

Supporters will want to keep Jurgen Klopp’s team together for as long as possible after they won the Premier League and the Champions League.