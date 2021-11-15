Ian Wright identifies three Arsenal players who could pose a threat to Liverpool.

Following the year’s final international break, the Reds return to Premier League action on Saturday.

Following their setback to West Ham before the break, Jurgen Klopp’s team will be looking to get back on track.

Going into Saturday’s match at Anfield, Liverpool are in fourth place, while Arsenal are just two points behind in fifth.

On the Kelly and Wrighty Show on YouTube, Wright named five players who he believes are responsible for Arsenal’s recent success.