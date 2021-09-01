Ian Wright believes Everton midfielder Ian Wright can prove the critics wrong.

Ian Wright, a former Arsenal striker, is hoping Demarai Gray maintains his strong start to the season and proves his doubters wrong.

Everton signed the 25-year-old from Bayer Leverkusen this summer for £1.7 million, and he has made an immediate impact.

Gray has two goals in his first three Premier League games for Rafa Benitez, and he immediately appears to be a bargain.

Wright now believes that the former Leicester City midfielder can sustain his strong start, saying that if he does, he might pose a threat to everyone.

On the Wrighty’s House Podcast, the former Arsenal forward remarked, “What I’ve seen in the first two games – and people are already saying, watch what happens to him, he’ll fade out.”

“You know what? I’m hoping he doesn’t. I hope he can maintain this level of consistency because, with his skill and traits, he may be another England player in the making if he can.

“He’s only 25 years old! If the penny drops, everyone will face challenges and danger!”

Benitez is also optimistic that Gray will continue to prove his critics wrong, but he emphasizes that he still has a lot of work ahead of him.

“I tell him all the time, he hasn’t done anything yet, he has to keep working well, and if he does, he has the power to affect games,” the Everton manager stated following his side’s win over Brighton last weekend.

“When he was at Leicester, I was following him, and we knew what to anticipate from him.

“He has the ability to make a difference; all he needs to do now is ensure that he is mentally strong enough to continue in the same manner.

“He is putting in a lot of effort in training sessions, he is getting better and more confident, and he is always striving to play.

“If he continues to practice effectively, he has the potential to make a game-changing difference.”