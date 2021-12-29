Ian Book Saints Contract: What Does The Rookie Get Paid?

Ian Book, a rookie quarterback for the New Orleans Saints who played college football at Notre Dame, made his NFL debut Monday night.

He entered the NFL after the Saints selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to Spotrac, the 23-year-old will earn $660,000 in basic salary and a $168,396 signing bonus in 2021 alone under the $4.15 million contract he signed with the Saints.

While the quarterback’s bonus for the next four years is set, his salary will climb each year.

Book will earn an average annual income of $825,000 in 2022. For 2023, he will be paid $940,000, and for his fourth year, he will be paid $1.055 million to play for the Saints.

His pay is lower than that of cornerback Paulson Adebo, who joined the team this year as well. Adebo’s annual pay in his first year is $660,000, but it will rise to $1.347 million in his last year. Adebo’s annual bonus is substantially larger, at $256,429 annually.

Book’s basic pay is also less than that of Adam Trautman, a tight end for the New Orleans Saints who inked a four-year deal in 2020.

According to the outlet, Trautman will make $1.094 million in 2023, the final year of his current contract, while earning only $610,000 in his first year.

Trautman’s annual bonus is significantly greater, at $208,074 each year, according to reports.

After starter Taysom Hill and backup Trevor Siemian, as well as seven other Saints players, were named to the COVID-19 list, Book is the fourth quarterback to start for the Saints this season.

Book completed 64 percent of his passes at Notre Dame, accumulating 8,948 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions.

On 361 carries, he rushed for 17 touchdowns and 1,517 yards. During Book’s tenure, Notre Dame made the College Football Playoff twice, in 2018 and 2020.