‘I wasn’t particularly interested,’ Raheem Sterling says of Liverpool’s move to Manchester City.

Since joining Manchester City six years ago, Raheem Sterling has admitted that he has eliminated his’sloppy’ character in the final third, having learned to become ‘obsessed’ with goalscoring.

During his time at Anfield, the England international showed flashes of brilliance but lacked a killer instinct when it came to scoring goals.

Sterling had his highest scoring season in a Premier League season for Liverpool in 2013/14, when he scored nine goals while playing alongside the prolific Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez.

With the exception of last season, the 27-year-old has steadily improved his game under Pep Guardiola, with year-on-year progress.

Sterling credits a 96th-minute winner he scored against Southampton four years ago as the catalyst for his ambition to enhance his statistics.

“I believe it was around this time [of year]that Southampton scored.” “I became obsessed with scoring goals at this point,” he told the MEN.

“Before that, I wasn’t very interested in scoring goals.” I wanted to meg someone, make them drop, and do a stepover. I wanted to do something fun and create some great YouTube videos. That’s how I felt when I was a kid!” Of course, scoring is always wonderful, but that wasn’t my major goal for the game. It was all about outsmarting your opponent, racking up assists, and looking good.

“However, it was at this time that I experienced a true turning point in my life. I wanted to score winning goals that would have people talking about them.

“It was a good feeling to be able to assist your team.” People used to say to me when I was 17, 18, or 19, ‘He can’t finish and he can’t score goals.’

“I was a little careless at times, and that was something I wanted to improve on, and I believe I have.”

Sterling has had the privilege of playing alongside two of the best attackers in the modern age, which has undoubtedly influenced him positively.

Most players would improve if they were on the same pitch as Sergio Aguero and Luis Suarez, a remark that can be applied to the City striker.

“They,” the summary concludes.

“