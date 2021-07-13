‘I Was Wrong, Period,’ says Stephen A. Smith. Shohei Ohtani’s comments have been criticized.

On Tuesday’s First Take, ESPN sportscaster Stephen A. Smith apologized for his remarks on Major League Baseball player Shohei Ohtani.

On his ESPN show, First Take, Smith referred to the Anaheim Angels star as the “guy who needs an interpreter.”

He was given the opportunity to apologize to the crowd at his Tuesday performance.

Smith apologized to the Asian and Asian-American communities, saying, “I want to offer my heartfelt apologies.” “I am a guy of color. I preach about minorities being disadvantaged in our country on a regular basis…. The reason I bring up my race is because, on numerous occasions, I have stated that it is not about how you feel when individuals say things that are insulting in any manner to the minority population. It’s all about how they’re feeling.”

He confessed that his remarks on Monday had upset the Asian-American community.

“I was completely wrong,” he said. “There is no justification. This isn’t ESPN, and it’s certainly not Disney…. It was I who was doing this. It wasn’t Molly [Qerim] or Max [Kellerman]. It wasn’t the First Take producers, and it wasn’t the executives. It was I who had done it. “I told you so.”

Smith admitted that he had no idea how his comments regarding Ohtani would affect the Asian-American community. Smith thought it was “inexcusable” that he contributed to the propagation of anti-Asian racism across the country. He stated that he apologized over Twitter after noticing the hurt caused by his statements.

Ohtani and his family also received a personal apology from Smith.

“I recognize that baseball is an international sport in terms of participation,” Smith said in his original Monday comment.

But when it comes to attracting an audience to the tube or a ballpark, I don’t think it helps that the number one face is a guy who requires an interpreter to understand what the hell he’s saying in this country!”

Smith’s remark enraged MLB fans, who labeled him racist and xenophobic. On Monday night, he turned to Twitter to defend and later apologize for his statement.

In a video answer, he originally stated that his words had been misconstrued. He defended his original remark by claiming that he was criticizing MLB for failing to promote players and the sport. This is a condensed version of the information.