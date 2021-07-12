‘I was told 100 percent,’ Jose Mourinho claims following England’s loss in the Euro 2020 final.

During England’s shootout loss in the Euro 2020 final, Jose Mourinho questioned Gareth Southgate’s decision to put Bukayo Saka on the fifth penalty.

After 120 minutes at Wembley, England and Italy were unable to separate themselves, and the 1-1 draw was decided in a shootout.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had made two outstanding saves to give England hope, while Harry Kane’s spot-kick was converted and Harry Maguire’s header reached the top corner.

However, Marcus Rashford hit the post before Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

Both Rashford and Sancho were introduced late in the game and had scarcely seen the ball before stepping up to the penalty spot, raising questions about Southgate’s squad selection.

“I believe it’s hard especially to leave Saka as the last one,” Mourinho told talkSPORT. I believe it is excessive for a child to carry everything on his shoulders at this time.

“Many, many times, the player who should be there isn’t there.” The players who should be there are avoiding taking responsibility.

“I believe Gareth is a trustworthy individual. He’s a fiercely protective coach of his team and his players. I don’t believe Gareth would ever suggest that player A or player B ran away, hid, or told me they weren’t ready.

“Don’t ask me who because I won’t tell you, but I was told 100 percent that one player who may be in this team, one of the reasons being that he should have taken a penalty in the World Cup [in 2018]and refused.”

“So these circumstances arise from time to time, and honest individuals like Gareth don’t expose the player.”

Mourinho questioned why more experienced players hadn’t stepped up, allowing Saka, a 19-year-old who has never taken a penalty for Arsenal, to take the game-winning penalty.

“I don’t know in this circumstance, I truly don’t know, but in this situation, I don’t think it matters if you’re a fantastic penalty taker or not. Sterling was nowhere to be seen. Where had Stones gone? And where had Luke Shaw gone?” he inquired.

"How come Henderson and Walker didn't stay on the field?"