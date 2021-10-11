‘I was liked by Evertonians, but afterwards I was wearing a Liverpool shirt,’ Jose Mourinho says, explaining his suggestion, David Beckham’s experience, and two surprising transfers.

Anfield and Goodison Park are only 800 yards apart at their closest points, yet just as their teams’ personalities differ significantly, so did Abel Xavier’s experience of playing for both after switching from Everton to Liverpool.

Xavier is the last player to move straight between the two great rivals, almost two decades after his £800,000 transfer from Everton to Liverpool on January 30, 2002.

While the 48-year-old former Portugal international detailed how his personal life was unaffected by his move across Stanley Park in the first part of this conversation, the same cannot be said for his dramatically contrasting footballing stints with the Blues and Reds.

Xavier, who joined Everton for £1.5 million in September 1999, wasn’t even supposed to be going to Liverpool, but rather the east end of the capital, until being persuaded by the fantasy of a Mersey paradise.

“Before I arrived to Everton, I was at PSV Eindhoven,” he told The Washington Newsday. Bobby Robson, the finest gentleman in football, was my coach at the time.

“He was well-liked by all because of his demeanor and approach.

“Because they’d worked together, Jose Mourinho had suggested me to them.”

“When Robson left PSV, England became interested in me.”

“I had a meeting with Harry Redknapp in London since I was scheduled to sign for West Ham before joining Everton.”

“I was in their complex at the time, and West Ham had a very good team with Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, and Paolo Di Canio on the pitch.”

“Walter Smith approached me while I was waiting for the sale to be completed.

“He was also pleased to have me there.” He gave a good description of Liverpool as a city and how it took a unique approach.

“I was enthralled, and I decided to visit Everton.”

“I’d been playing Champions League football with PSV, but I was aware of Everton’s history and illustrious reputation, and I wanted to put my skills to the test in England.”

In a career that led him to Spain (Real Oviedo), Italy (Bari, Roma), Turkey (Galatasaray), Germany (Hannover), and the United States (Los Angeles Galaxy), the close-knit culture at Everton struck Xavier at the time.