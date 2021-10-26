‘I was fortunate to be in his presence,’ Kevin Campbell says of Walter Smith’s Everton transfer strategy.

Kevin Campbell, an Everton hero, has paid tribute to Walter Smith, the man who brought him to Goodison Park in the first place.

Smith, Everton’s manager from 1998 to 2002, died at the age of 73.

“Walter was a man among men,” Campbell told The Washington Newsday. His character and class shone through at all times.

“I knew he’d been ill, and when we played a live game for Sky, Graeme Souness noted that he seemed to be on the mend, albeit still a little fragile, which I was really delighted to hear, but when I heard the news today, I had to sit down.”

“That man was extremely important to me. He’s the reason I have such a strong bond with Everton.

“He brought me here from Turkey and was a fantastic man-manager for me, so this is a complete shock.”

Despite being a popular character at Trabzonspor, Campbell was locked out of the team after club president Mehmet Ali Yilmaz called him a “cannibal.” Campbell joined Everton on loan in March 1999.

The Blues were in the midst of a relegation battle at the time, and a 2-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday in Campbell’s home debut saw them sink into the bottom half of the table with only a half-dozen games remaining.

However, the Londoner’s remarkable scoring run – nine goals in the next five games – ensured the Blues made it through with a game to spare.

“I didn’t want it to end like way; I was loving Turkey, but I needed to be playing,” Campbell remarked.

“I was a seasoned player, and Everton felt like the right fit.”

“Walter Smith asked my agent, ‘What are the chances of getting him over?'”

I believe there were five teams in for me, and once I heard Everton, I knew I didn’t need to hear anything else, and Walter loved that aspect.

“I soon developed a rapport with him, which I believe was reflected in the team’s success.

“He made me captain, the first black captain of Everton, which I’m really proud of, and he was important in everything.””

