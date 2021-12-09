‘I was bleeding from my lips,’ Liverpool raged when their £20 million signing was barred from playing in Europe.

Liverpool may have cruised into the Champions League last 16 with a flawless record on Tuesday night, but that was not the case on this day in 2014.

Brendan Rodgers’ Reds needed a win over Basel at Anfield in their last group encounter to advance to the next round.

Despite a late equalizer from Steven Gerrard, Basel gained a 1-1 draw on Merseyside, advancing to the knockout stages at Liverpool’s expense, with the Reds’ attempts hampered by a dubious red card for Lazar Markovic.

After arriving in the wake of Luis Suarez’s departure, the £20 million transfer from Benfica had a rough start to life at Anfield, failing to live up to high expectations.

And Markovic had impressed after coming on as a half-time substitute in an attempt to turn around his team’s fortunes, putting in a spirited display as the Reds attempted to recover from Alexander Frei’s opener.

But it all came to a close. After his flailing arm brushed Basel midfielder Behrang Safari, he was sent out 15 minutes later.

It was a crushing defeat for the Serbian international, and Liverpool was furious with the authorities.

“I believed he was really brilliant.” After the game, Rodgers stated of Markovic, “He’s starting to settle into our style of functioning.”

“We asked him to be more aggressive with the ball, and to utilize his body more – and when he came in, he was brilliant and appeared to be a potential problem.”

“However, I believed the dismissal was a really, really bad judgment.”

“Lazar Markovic gets sent off after his fingernail just brushes the defender’s nose. He’s the one who should be scrutinized and sent away to see how he reacts.

“With 10 men, that was a mountain to climb, but I thought the players’ reaction to battle from that point forward was tremendous.”

“There were a number of unsatisfactory decisions.” Of course, this isn’t the Premier League, and we appreciate and acknowledge that.

“The players have sufficient international football experience and have competed in sufficient tournaments.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”