‘I wanted to say no, but I said yes,’ reveals former Everton midfielder when asked about his debut.

Beni Baningime has spoken out about his confidence troubles at Everton and the “difficult” three years he spent there.

The midfielder broke into the first squad in 2017, at the start of David Unsworth’s interim time in charge following Ronald Koeman’s dismissal.

The kid made his senior debut against Chelsea in the League Cup and was one of the most outstanding players on the pitch that evening, putting up a tough and determined performance.

Looking back on the performance, Baningime has admitted that he was dealing with a confidence issue at the time.

“Oh, I had major confidence issues,” he told the BBC. I was a jerk. It’s terrible. ‘Are you ready?’ David Unsworth asked me on my debut, and I wanted to say no, but I replied yes.

“I wouldn’t have played if David had said, ‘You don’t have to play.'” I was doing okay on the field, but I was wondering to myself, ‘What am I doing here?’

“I’m much more confident now.” It was something I had to overcome.” Baningime moved to Hearts in the summer and signed a three-year deal with the Scottish club.

That followed a difficult few years at Everton, during which he battled to reintegrate himself into the first team plans, with loan moves to Wigan Athletic and Derby County also failing to work out.

The 23-year-old, though, never let it get to him, and he made a point of thanking Hearts for giving him another chance to shine.

“It was a difficult three years, but it didn’t worry me,” the midfielder continued. When I say that, people assume I’m lying, but I’m not. Those three years were a joy for me. Only those who are familiar with me will understand.

“You will preserve him in perfect peace whose mind is fixed on you,” the Bible promises. I was at ease the entire time.

“That’s why you can’t put your joy in football because injuries and rejection are possible, and I had to learn the hard way that God is the only one who can go.”

