‘I want to be very clear,’ Rafa Benitez said of Lucas Digne after Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko transfer speculation.

Rafa Benitez remained tight-lipped about recent rumors concerning Dynamo Kyiv defender Vitaliy Mykolenko.

The Blues are reportedly interested in signing the left-back ahead of the January transfer window, according to The Washington Newsday.

Left-back as of now Lucas Digne has lost favor with Benitez, and Mykolenko appears to be on his way to Goodison Park.

Everton have been watching the 22-year-old for months, believing he is one of Europe’s greatest full-back prospects.

Mykolenko will join Everton in the New Year, according to Dynamo Kyiv coach Mircea Lucescu.

Benitez was asked about the current status of Mykolenko’s probable transfer at his pre-match press conference, but he refused to say anything.

Benitez was also questioned where Digne is in his mind, as well as whether he will be available to face Burnley.

Digne hasn’t played in Everton’s last three games, but Benitez says he could make an appearance at Turf Moor if the match is played.

When asked if Digne is set to play on Boxing Day, Benitez responded, “At the moment, absolutely.”

“I’m not sure what will happen before the game, but yeah for now.”

Benitez continued: “I want to be clear: Lucas has been a crucial player for us since the beginning.

“He’s a key player who puts in a lot of effort in both games and training. It is about the supporters and the club, not the manager or the player.

“Lucas is a key member of our team. Everyone can talk about the other players on the market, but my major priority is to focus on the players I have and the players who are available.

“Lucas is one of these guys, so he might be available (against Burnley).”