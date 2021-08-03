‘I Want To Be Happy, To Feel Important,’ Manchester United midfielder says of his future plans.

The summer transfer deadline is approaching on August 31, and teams are slowly figuring out their present lineups.

The majority of them have already made their final decisions on who will stay on the team, who will be sold, and who will be loaned out.

Manchester United has made this transfer window one of the most crucial in their history, as they have their sights set on capturing the English Premier League title after years of failing to reach the summit.

In less than a month, the Red Devils have signed two world-class players, making it one of their most successful transfer windows in recent memory.

After a long courting with Manchester United, Jadon Sancho had arrived from Borussia Dortmund, and Real Madrid had agreed to trade Raphael Varane to the Premier League giants.

Overall, Manchester United has had a busy transfer window, and they’ve done particularly well in avoiding signing big-name players who won’t help them, such as their choice to pass on Jerome Boateng.

They still have a few issues to work out, like as Paul Pogba’s possible move to Paris Saint-Germain and bolstering their central midfielder group.

After his one-goal performance against Brentford, midfielder Andreas Pereira was interviewed by TNT Sports and questioned about his career goals.

“I’m ready to play; I’m no longer a boy.” I’m a man who is willing to accept responsibility. I’m confident that with more playing time and consistency as a starter in my position, I’ll be able to display what I’ve accomplished on the field, score more goals, and provide more assists. Pereira stated, “A player in my position needs the confidence to play and the flexibility to be daring on the pitch.”

Pereira was also asked about his future with Manchester United and whether he still sees himself there.

“The moment has come to play, to have at least an hour per game on the field, to have the confidence to play, whether in Manchester or abroad. He stated, “I want to be happy and important.”

During his professional career, the Brazilian had a lot of success on loan, and he was undoubtedly well-received at Serie A side Lazio last season.

Pereira hasn’t played much for Manchester United this season, scoring just one goal in 25 appearances, prompting the club to place him on the bench. Brief News from Washington Newsday.