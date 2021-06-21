I truly sympathize with him – Joe Root has Alastair Cook’s sympathy.

Sir Alastair Cook has expressed sympathy for his successor as Test captain, Joe Root, claiming that England’s selection decisions have cost them dearly.

Following New Zealand’s success at Edgbaston last week, Root is having a difficult time in control of the red-ball team, having overseen four defeats in the last five matches and led a series defeat on home soil for the first time.

With injuries to Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer compounded by rest periods for experienced players such as Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, and Moeen Ali, all of whom have sat out crucial Test matches, he has had one hand tied behind his back at times.

Cook is England’s most experienced captain, having led the team on 59 occasions until passing the baton to Root in 2016, and he confesses he can’t relate to Root’s situation.

Cook, who was taking part in Yorkshire Tea National Cricket Week alongside the Chance to Shine charity, said, “You have to say it hasn’t worked for Rooty, and I do truly feel terrible for him.”

“When you play for England, or if you’re the captain, coach, or selector, you’re usually evaluated on your final results, and he hasn’t had his top players available.

“You can’t buy experience like Ben Stokes’, Jos Buttler’s, Jonny Bairstow’s, Moeen Ali’s – those players make a huge difference.

I’ve never had to captain during a pandemic – in fact, I had no idea what a pandemic was when I was captain – but you have a Test captain who hasn’t been able to field his strongest team.

“It doesn’t appear that the decisions were made correctly. I’ve been on the opposite side, where you’re trying to make the best judgments you can, but you’re assessed on your outcomes, aren’t you?”

“Everything was going so well, with us winning Test series at home, then Sri Lanka away, and a 1-0 lead over India. Then you take a break. (This is a brief piece.)