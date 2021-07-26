‘I needed that,’ Demarai Gray says after Millonarios’ goal in the Florida Cup triumph for Everton.

After scoring his first goal for Everton, Demarai Gray vowed to keep working on the “little details that make great distinctions.”

Gray joined the Blues on a three-year agreement from Bayer Leverkusen last week, and he immediately bonded with his new teammates in the United States.

Gray went on to make a crucial impact in his first game for his new club, as the Blues won the Florida Cup on penalties after defeating Millonarios.

After coming on at halftime to replace James Rodriguez, the former Leicester City man equalized from the penalty spot after Andres Llinas had opened the scoring in the first half.

In the shootout, the 25-year-old scored again before Asmir Begovic scored and then saved from his opposite number Juan Moreno to give his team a 10-9 triumph.

Gray told evertontv after the game, “I fancied it [penalty in regulation time], I thought it would be a fantastic way to get off to a good start in my first game.”

“I’m feeling confident… and maybe, as I gain fitness, I’ll be able to carry it into the new season.” I felt fantastic, I felt alert, and I was pleased to score the penalty and help my side win the shootout. It is a good thing.

“I’ve settled in nicely and feel like I did a good job in my first few days of training. I carried it into today’s game; I was confident with the ball and made sure my touches were good.

“Most significantly, [the game]was beneficial to the legs, and overall, it was a good day. I was in desperate need of that as the season approached. As did the rest of the team. The conditions are difficult, but it will help us get in better shape.”

On Wednesday, Rafa Benitez’s team will face Mexican side Pumas at the Camping World Stadium, and Gray is aiming for a repeat performance.

“I felt the same [as when I took the first],” he added. I was sure of myself. Pick a corner and run with it, if you will. That’s exactly what I did.

“Working with Benitez has been fantastic, especially in terms of detail. I believe it is the last details that matter to me.” “The summary comes to an end.”