‘I laughed in his face,’ Charlie Austin said of his spat with Lucas Digne during the Everton match.

During Everton’s Carabao Cup match against Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Tuesday evening, Charlie Austin explained how Lucas Digne tried to get into his brain.

Throughout the game, the two appeared to be teasing each other as the teams competed for a spot in the fourth round.

The striker, though, was the hero of the day, scoring twice for the hosts in a 2-2 draw before the Toffees were eliminated on penalties when Tom Davies’ penalty was saved.

Digne, meanwhile, got on the scoresheet for the Toffees, tying the game in the first half, but was forced off after injuring his ankle on the 80th minute.

Despite a tumultuous Everton leave, James Rodriguez’s truth remains.

Austin has shared his thoughts on the topic and provided insight into how players employ mind games to get an advantage.

When asked about his altercation with Everton’s left-back Digne, Austin told talkSPORT that Digne asked him how many times he had represented his country.

Despite being called up to the England squad in May 2015, Austin did not play for the Three Lions.

Digne, on the other hand, has 42 caps for France and was a member of the Euro 2020 squad.

“It was just for a laugh. He gave me a smidgeon,” the QPR player explained.

“He was complaining about me fouling him in the first half, and he just turned around and asked, ‘How many caps do you have?’

“I didn’t mind having a little giggle to myself.”

Unfortunately for Everton and the full-back, Austin had the last laugh, saying: “Then in the second half, the ball came over the top and took about six or seven seconds to drop down, he went to handle it and shinned it out of play.”

“All I did was laugh in his face.”

Digne isn’t the only Blues defender who tries to agitate opponents in order to get an advantage.

Yerry Mina was named the most annoying player in the Premier League by Fabio Silva earlier this month.

“The most unpleasant one I came up against was Mina from Everton,” the Wolves striker confessed in.

“He’s Colombian,” the summary concludes.