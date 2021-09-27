‘I know what’s going to happen,’ Gary Neville claims as he criticizes Manchester United.

Gary Neville believes that his former club Manchester United is unable to put together the kind of cohesive team performances that Liverpool can.

The Red Devils were level on points with Liverpool heading into the previous Premier League weekend, but a stunning 1-0 loss to Aston Villa gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the chance to go clear at the top.

While Liverpool barely managed to pull away by a point after a thrilling 3-3 draw at Brentford, United supporters questioned the character of the team’s performance against Villa and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s situation.

Despite spending a lot of money in the summer to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane, United has had a disappointing season thus far.

They drew 1-1 with struggling Southampton, were thrashed 2-1 by Young Boys in the Champions League, and were knocked out of the League Cup by West Ham United last week, in addition to the terrible performance against Villa.

Neville remarked on his eponymous Sky Sports podcast that United still look like a collection of high-priced individual players, rather than the sleek units that Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City have appeared to be at times this season.

He explained, “That’s the type of squad they are.”

“I’ve dubbed them the strange bunch because I still think of them as a team that wins games in the heat of battle.

“When I think of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City, I think of teams. They put on a show as a group.

“That isn’t to suggest United won’t make mistakes, but Ole must now turn United into a team.

“When I see Man City rising up from the back, I know what’s going to happen. I have a good idea of what will happen in Liverpool.

“I don’t always know what’s coming next when Man United is developing from the defense or through midfield.”

Liverpool had appeared balanced and in control of the majority of their games prior to Saturday’s tumultuous draw with Brentford.

While United, Chelsea, and City all made significant summer signings, the Reds only made a move to sign centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

With that in mind, Klopp will be ecstatic to be at the top of the heap. “The summary has come to an end.”