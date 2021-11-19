‘I know,’ says a Liverpool veteran when asked about Kylian Mbappe’s potential interest.

Despite ongoing talk linking Kylian Mbappe with a move to Anfield, former Liverpool forward Ian Rush believes the Frenchman would be a perfect fit for his old club.

The 22-year-old is in the final year of his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain and has yet to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Mbappe will be a free agent next summer, and clubs outside of France will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with him in January.

PSG has offered the World Cup winner two distinct options for extending his time at the Parc des Princes, but he has yet to sign anything.

When asked about his future with PSG after France’s World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan last week, the forward refused to commit to the club in the long run.

He stated, ” “I’ve had five incredible years here [at PSG], and I’ve made the most of each and every one of them.

“I am content in both my professional and personal life.” There are a lot of things going on right now, and I’ve previously mentioned some of them. I’m here, I’m still here, and I’ll be here for the rest of the season.” Mbappe is one of the few players who could strengthen Liverpool’s attacking power, according to Rush, who wants his old club to chase him.

“After an intriguing international break during which a few things caught my eye,” he told Gambling.com, “the Premier League is back this weekend.”

“I couldn’t help but notice Kylian Mbappe, who had five goals in two games for France, was on fire.” He sees himself on a mission to redeem himself after a disastrous Euros campaign.

“He’s also been in excellent form with Paris Saint-Germain this season, scoring six goals and assisting six times in 12 games in Ligue 1. Given that he has stated his desire to leave PSG, his performance is all the more impressive.

“After refusing to submit to Real Madrid in the summer, Mbappe now appears to be on the verge of running down his contract and leaving PSG on a free transfer next year.

“Reports believe he’ll end up at the Bernabeu, but as a player develops, it’s difficult to predict where he’ll finish up.””

