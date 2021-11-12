‘I have to say,’ Olivier Giroud said of his transfer to Liverpool.

Olivier Giroud has stated that he would have liked to play for Liverpool at some point during his career, asking, “What player wouldn’t want to?”

The French striker, who is now at AC Milan, spent the majority of his career in the Premier League with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Many consider Giroud to be an underestimated player who had successful spells at both London clubs before moving to Serie A in the summer.

The 35-year-old made it a habit to score against Liverpool during his stint in the English Premier League.

In 13 Premier League outings versus the Reds, Giroud scored seven goals, with his physical presence proving to be a genuine nuisance in the final third of the play.

Despite the fact that a move to Liverpool was never considered in recent years, the four-time FA Cup winner admits it would have been an appealing offer.

“So, who are they to me? I don’t believe so, however I must admit that Liverpool has an incredible stadium and incredible people. What player wouldn’t want to be a part of their team?” When speaking on Graham Hunter’s The Big Interview, Giroud was questioned.

“They won the European Champions League, the league, and they have a fantastic manager.”

When Milan came to Anfield in September, Giroud met Jurgen Klopp’s team for the first time since leaving the Premier League.

Deployed as a replacement for the final 27 minutes of the encounter, he was unable to score a late equalize to salvage a Champions League group stage point for the Italian club.