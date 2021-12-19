‘I have to say,’ ex-England international says of Everton’s Anthony Gordon.

Trevor Sinclair, a former England midfielder, has described Anthony Gordon’s growth as “an incredible joy” this season.

There were some concerns that the talented winger would struggle to live up to his great potential at Goodison Park after a difficult loan experience at Preston North End last season and some time on the periphery of Everton’s first-team squad at the start of this campaign.

However, the Toffees’ injury woes this season have provided Gordon with opportunities, and he has flourished.

And on Thursday, the academy graduate had perhaps his best performance in Everton colours, earning a 1-1 draw away at Chelsea for Rafa Benitez’s much-depleted side.

Gordon was a constant outlet for the Toffees as they sat deep, soaked up pressure, and sprung forward on the counter-attack. He not only set up Jarrad Branthwaite’s equalising goal with a devilish set-piece delivery, but he was also a constant outlet for the Toffees as they sat deep, soaked up pressure, and sprung forward on the counter-attack.

During the game, Sinclair was on TalkSport’s commentary team, and he claimed the way England’s young international has progressed has been a tremendous benefit.

He exclaimed, “I can’t tell you how good that free-kick was.” “It’s a well crafted ball. And it was a fantastic ending because he had to extend every muscle in his body.

“Mendy had no chance, but Anthony Gordon, I have to say! It’s been a lot of fun to watch him grow this season.” Everton have struggled throughout the season, and manager Rafa Benitez will be concerned about his team’s current record of one win in 11 Premier League games.

Gordon’s development as a legitimate first-team option has been one of the few bright spots for the Toffees this season.

Afterward, the man himself stated, “Our fandom is one of the best in the world.” “It’s even more fantastic to hear them sing towards the conclusion.

“They’ve sang my name before, but never quite like this. They treated me like a rock star! It’s everything I’ve ever wanted as a kid, so I’m ecstatic.”