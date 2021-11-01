‘I have no regrets,’ Taiwo Awoniyi said of his departure from Liverpool and Mohamed Salah’s admission.

Taiwo Awoniyi has stated that he has no regrets about leaving Liverpool and that the club’s successful front three all helped him improve as a player.

Awoniyi joined the Reds in August 2015, but due to a lack of a work visa, he spent the most of his six years with the club on loan at clubs across Europe.

Despite receiving one this summer, the 24-year-old left the club permanently to rejoin Union Berlin, with whom he had already spent the previous season on loan.

Despite the fact that his Liverpool career did not take off owing to circumstances beyond his control, Awoniyi says he has no regrets about his time at Anfield.

“Everything in life is a journey.” Everyone has their own set of steps and roads to take. “Our paths are not the same,” he told Tribal Football.

“I signed for Liverpool at a time in my early football career when I didn’t understand how work permit issues work, but at the end of the day, we’re still talking about it.”

“It proves that signing for Liverpool was not a poor decision.” They can get a work permit right away if they play with other gamers.

“I will simply advise any young Nigerian player to pray and allow God to guide him along his career, regardless of the option or decision he makes.” The only way out is to put your faith in God to help you.” “I’ve always stated that Liverpool is one of the best things that has happened to me as a footballer because they gave me the platform to realize my ambition, and I have no regrets with them,” Awoniyi continued.

“I don’t consider not being able to play in the Premier League a regret since in life, anything is still achievable with time.”

“As a result, I can look back on my time as a Liverpool player as a highlight of my career.”

Awoniyi had the privilege of training with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino during his stay with Liverpool.

