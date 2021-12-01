‘I Have No Good News,’ Chelsea manager Tuchel says of the $40 million star’s contract situation.

“I have no positive news,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said of Andreas Christensen’s contract status, adding that the defender must now “walk the talk” and act off the field.

Christensen’s current Chelsea contract runs out at the end of the 2021-22 season. In August, the Blues offered the Denmark international a four-year contract extension with a big wage increase, but the two sides have been at odds ever since, with Christensen still refusing to commit to the club, according to Goal.

Tuchel stated in a recent interview that Christensen has not played in Chelsea’s previous three games in an attempt to get the young center-back to make a decision on his future at Stamford Bridge as soon as possible.

“I’m afraid I don’t have any positive news for you. That was my understanding weeks ago that Andreas wants the same thing as me, the same thing as the club, and that’s why for me it was a zero-problem situation because everyone wanted the same thing as far as I understood it,” Tuchel said in a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, according to Chelsea’s official website.

“We’ve been waiting for confirmation for a long time. Andreas must act as he does on the pitch off the field, and walk the talk, because he says he loves Chelsea, he says he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club, and I think he is a perfect fit and I think he is not done yet here,” Tuchel said in the same press conference.

Chelsea thought they had reached an agreement with Christensen’s agent on a new contract in August. According to soccer website Football.London, a new conflict erupted over the length of the proposed deal and his agent’s commission while nothing was signed.

While Tuchel and Chelsea are allegedly keen for Christensen to stay at Stamford Bridge, the Danish defender will be free to start talks with other teams on January 1, 2022. If Chelsea does not strike an agreement with Christensen before then, the defender, whose current market value is over $40 million, could be released for free, according to Transfermarkt.

"His career here is far from over; [he]may still develop and become a great, major player, but, as I said, it's all on him." We're looking for a commitment, and maybe we'll receive it.