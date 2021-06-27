‘I felt we had it’ — Meade was so close to classic triumph, but so far away.

Before being caught close home by Hurricane Lane in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, Martyn Meade stated he thought Lone Eagle was ready to give him his first Classic victory.

On Saturday, Frankie Dettori put Lone Eagle clear early in the straight, and with a furlong to go, he had everything else in peril.

Hurricane Lane, on the other hand, recovered admirably to win by a neck in an exciting finale.

“It was such a shame because I believed we had it until the last few strides,” Meade remarked.

“I was ecstatic with his performance; I thought he did an incredible job. I don’t want to make excuses, but perhaps softer ground would have slowed the others down and made it more difficult to grind up.

“I thought we were about a furlong out, but then it started to alter. He did, however, run a tremendous race. I was quite happy with him.

“What he demonstrated was that he is a Group One colt, something I’ve always suspected but no one else seemed to agree with. We’re hoping to win a Group One match before the end of the year.

The Grand Prix de Paris (July 14) appears to be the natural choice, but my concern is that it is a little too soon.

“He’s a laid-back horse, and they can sometimes deceive you into believing they’ve finished their races, and then you regret it. However, it is a possibility.

“There’s the Juddmonte International at York, and I’ve always considered him a St Leger horse, but I’m not sure if he wants to go out in trip – we might move him back a touch.

“Hurricane Lane has a chance to win the Leger, and I’m not sure we want to encounter him again.

