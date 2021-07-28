‘I don’t welcome it,’ says Steven Gerrard in response to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s rumours.

Steven Gerrard has admitted that rumors associating him with the job of succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool are unwelcome.

Rangers won their first top-flight title in ten years in March, thanks to the Anfield legend, who is now in his fourth season in charge.

After working at Liverpool’s Academy, the former England international moved to Scotland in 2018 to take up his first senior managerial post.

Last season, Gerrard’s team halted a long spell of supremacy for Celtic, who were looking for their 10th consecutive league triumph at the start of the season.

But, given the manner the 40-year-old has resurrected the Glasgow giants in his first senior management post, many are wondering if he may one day follow Klopp at Anfield.

Both men are under contract until 2024, with the German declaring last season that he intends to stay with the club until the end.

The Huyton-born Reds Academy product played 504 times for Liverpool in 17 seasons in the Premier League, scoring 120 goals and assisting on 92 occasions.

When asked about the possibility of being Liverpool’s or England’s manager in the future, Gerrard quickly dismissed the notion.

When asked about the persistent links to his old club and England, he told ESPN, “I can’t control any media conjecture regarding my status.”

“I don’t embrace it, and I don’t contribute to it. All I do is concentrate on my current job, for which I am both flattered and grateful.

“I’m extremely happy here, as I’ve stated many times; it’s a great club, I’m settled, I’m happy, and I can continue to improve and help this team forward.”

During his time at Anfield, Gerrard was one of Liverpool’s finest players, captaining the team to Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup triumphs.

And he acknowledges that winning the title last season fueled his determination to guarantee that he and Rangers repeat as champions.

“I hadn’t won in a long time,” he explained.

“I had always competed at the tail end of seasons to try for the majority of my career.”

