‘I don’t think there’s much of a difference.’ – Brentford midfielder Thomas Frank believes Fabinho might be replaced at Liverpool.

According to Brentford manager Thomas Frank, Christian Norgaard could replace Fabinho in the Liverpool midfield and there would be no obvious difference.

The newly promoted Bees have had a strong start to life in the Premier League, winning two and drawing two of their first five games, and Norgaard has been a standout, playing every minute and scoring in the club’s opening day triumph over Arsenal.

Since making the step up this season, the midfielder has garnered similarities to fellow Dane and Liverpool legend Jan Molby, who joined Brentford from Fiorentina in Italy.

Jurgen Klopp may have made the most crucial Liverpool debut of his career.

And now, Brentford manager Frank has heaped even more praise on Norgaard, claiming that he could fit into Liverpool’s midfield and perform similarly to Fabinho.

Frank stated, “I’m extremely glad that he’s playing for Brentford because I don’t think you’d notice much of a difference if you pulled him out of our team and placed him in Liverpool and changed the two guys, Fabinho and him.”

The Bees boss was asked how compatriot Norgaard compares to Molby ahead of the Reds’ journey to the capital on Saturday, where the two sides will clash in the league for the first time since 1947.

Frank laughed and said, “That’s a good question.” “I believe I need to return home and double-check some of my YouTube videos from January.

“To be fair to Jan Molby, I believe he was one of Europe’s best midfielders at his height.

“I don’t believe Christian has arrived yet. I believe Christian is a late bloomer, despite his age of 27.”

Fabinho has a higher pass completion rate (87.4 percent vs. 81.4 percent) and has five more shots on goal this season.

Norgaard has made more tackles and interceptions on defense than Liverpool’s number three, despite Brentford do not play as much on the offensive as Jurgen Klopp’s side.