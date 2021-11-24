‘I don’t think people understand it,’ says Liverpool striker after scoring four goals and providing two assists in his last three games.

How quickly things can turn around.

Paul Glatzel’s loan stay at Tranmere Rovers had come to an end just a month before.

The Liverpool loanee will have been wondering what he needed to do to be given a first-team shot after missing nine consecutive League Two games and being left out of the squad for four of those games.

Due to a stipulation in the loan deal with Tranmere, Glatzel was recalled by Liverpool under-23s for a Premier League 2 match against Arsenal last month due to a lack of playing time.

Glatzel started the first five league games of the season, but fell out of favor when manager Micky Mellon chose Elliott Nevitt, a summer signing from Warrington Rylands, to play as a lone striker.

Mellon has opted for a different approach this campaign, with goals being so important.

The 20-year-old has scored four goals and added two assists in his previous three starts for the Whites, marking a significant improvement for the youngster.

Glatzel began his amazing scoring streak against Oldham Athletic in an EFL Trophy group stage encounter earlier this month, and he has justified Mellon’s faith in him with an equaliser against Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon and a winner against Bradford City last night.

After waiting his turn to prove a point, the Tranmere manager praised the forward’s’mentality’ after the game.

Mellon explained: “Paul deserves all of the credit. People talk about development all the time, but I don’t think they understand what it means.

“It took Paul some time to keep fighting and demonstrating the qualities that were required. He’s never complained about how we play and how it’s different from what he’s used to.

“He has attempted to find a way to make an impression with the qualities he possesses – this is development.

“And the mentality he’s showed to do that, he’s never put his head down and just thought, ‘This is how football is played in this division, and I’m going to make sure.'”

