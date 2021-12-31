‘I don’t like it,’ says Thomas Tuchel of Romelu Lukaku ahead of Chelsea’s match against Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel has confessed that Romelu Lukaku’s bombshell interview, which was leaked ahead of Chelsea’s match against Liverpool, has left him underwhelmed.

In an interview with an Italian television station, Lukaku expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation at Chelsea and questioned Tuchel’s tactics.

The former Everton star, who joined Stamford Bridge for a club-record cost of £97.5 million from Inter Milan in the summer, has hinted at a return to the Italian champions.

But, addressing ahead of his team’s match against Liverpool on Sunday, Tuchel confessed he was’surprised’ by Lukaku’s dissatisfaction, adding that the club will communicate with the striker.

“Of course, we don’t like it,” Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho stated. It creates unnecessary noise that isn’t beneficial.

“We don’t want to make a bigger deal out of it than it is.” It’s easy to pick phrases out of context, abbreviate them, and generate headlines, only to realize later that they’re not so horrible after all, and that they’re probably not what he meant.

“We don’t like it, and I don’t like it because it’s unnecessary noise.” This is not conducive to a quiet and focused setting.” Tuchel went on to say, “I don’t think he’s unhappy.” If you had asked me yesterday morning, I would have said the exact opposite, which is why it’s a surprise, but also why I’m the wrong person to ask.

“If there is something, it is most likely hidden behind closed doors.” As I already stated, this is what you, and everyone else, read into it; I did not read it thoroughly.

“In general, it’s really easy to pull phrases out of context and fabricate headlines to attract the spotlight and get the most out of these interviews over multiple days.”

“I completely understand the process if it’s an interview with someone of that caliber, a significant player, and that’s why there’s so much extra noise, but we’re not here to simply read the headlines.”

“Perhaps we can take some time here to try to figure out what’s going on since it doesn’t represent his everyday work, it doesn’t reflect his daily attitude, it.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”