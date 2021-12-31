‘I don’t know,’ admits Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel ahead of the match against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has remained tight-lipped on whether Manchester City have effectively ended the title chase.

City has won their previous ten Premier League games in a row, and they presently lead the standings by eight points.

Liverpool are nine points behind Pep Guardiola’s team in third place going into the new year, albeit they do have a game in hand.

Chelsea are a point ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s side, despite having played one more match, but both teams appear to be battling to stay up with City.

“I’m not sure.” We never give up anything, in my opinion. Why should a race be stopped in the middle of it? When asked if City had killed the title chase, Tuchel remarked, “That’s my first thought regarding this subject.”

“Another notion is that we don’t worry about this because it’s about what we say to the team today and how we approach the team.”

“I know you think a lot about it, but I never consider things like this.” That is why, during a news conference, I am presented with questions like this.

“I’m attempting to appear as intelligent as possible, despite the fact that I plainly am not, and I’m finding good solutions in this situation.”

Chelsea are coming off a 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday night and will face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“In the locker room, we’re a very dissatisfied and angry bunch.” I was also furious and angry about the scenario and the outcomes, as well as the decisions made by the referees. On Wednesday’s draw, Tuchel stated, “We have the sensation we invest a lot.”

“We have the impression that we squeeze the lemon over and over again, but it’s the same lemon, and we expect to always get fresh juice out of it, which is difficult.”

“We’re so ambitious because it’s difficult for the team to accept these results and stay positive because we know what we’re capable of and how we can improve.”

“Everyone is completely aware, but everyone is putting out a valiant effort.” Obviously, it isn’t a simple matter of clicking a button. It’s also difficult. We’ve now played three games.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”