‘I didn’t get a chance,’ Josh King admits to Everton after scoring a hat-trick for Watford.

Joshua King has revealed that he awoke on Saturday morning with a resolve to disprove his critics about his Everton spell.

The striker joined the Blues on a short-term deal in January of this year, but he left at the end of the season without scoring for the club.

The former Norway international returned to haunt his former club at Goodison Park this weekend, as Watford won 5-2 courtesy to a late collapse by the hosts.

During the match, King scored a hat-trick and later commented about his frustrating stint at Goodison Park under Carlo Ancelotti.

“I didn’t get an opportunity,” the striker told Sky Sports.

Everton have a new transfer priority following their humiliating defeat at Watford. “I did wake up today with a hunch. I was obviously present, but I didn’t feel as if I was given an opportunity.

“But, hey, it’s football.” You want to prove a point every time someone doubts you or doesn’t believe in you. That’s me, and I felt like I needed to make a point.

“I told myself this morning that I needed to be on my A game; I didn’t expect a hat-trick, but I’ll take it!”

Claudio Ranieri was in charge of his second game as Watford manager on Saturday, after his team was humiliated at home by Liverpool a week before.

King was unable to play in that encounter at Vicarage Road, but he returned to the side this weekend with aplomb.]

The Watford manager acknowledged he doesn’t know why the striker didn’t have much of a chance at Everton last season, but revealed why he was so important to his side’s triumph at Goodison Park.

“I don’t know why,” Ranieri said.

“He’s a fantastic striker for me and my team.” Not just because he scored a hat-trick tonight, but because of how he kept possession of the ball and allowed the midfielders to link up and attack.

“He was a perfect match.”