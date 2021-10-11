‘I didn’t expect it,’ said Everton’s teenage defender, who overcame injuries to become a fast-tracked success story.

It’s difficult enough to make it as a young footballer without having to worry about injuries.

Matty Mallon understands how challenging the journey may be.

The 17-year-old right-back, who is on the verge of breaking into the under-23s, has previously overcome an injury that he felt would cost him his Everton scholarship.

Fans may remember the kid from his stunning FA Youth Cup efforts last season, as well as his appearances for David Unsworth’s side.

However, due to his rapid growth, the defender suffered a stress fracture in his back while playing for the club’s under-15s.

After finally returning to the field and being able to kick a ball for approximately two months, he had the same injury again, putting him out for a total of about 16 months.

Speaking with Mallon on a deserted road in West Derby, it’s evident that the injury layoff was a difficult time for someone who, at his core, loves football.

The youngster, on the other hand, is succinct, articulate, and mature. He recognizes that it was a traumatic experience, but he has already learned from it and moved on.

“That was a difficult era for me,” the defense told The Washington Newsday. I’ve been playing football since I was four years old, so not being able to touch a ball for such a long time was difficult.

“However, Everton aided me greatly with it; it was just myself and the physios.” When you’re injured, you don’t have much interaction with the team; you see the coaches occasionally, but not often.

“The physiotherapists were quite helpful; they’re a great team.” There was a lot of gym work to be done.

“At the same time, they sit you down and chat to you about how you’re feeling, and they were pleasant to deal with.” That’s something I like, and it helped me get through it.

“It was a crucial period because that was when my scholar was being chosen, and I was concerned whether they would give it to me or not.”

“When I returned, it happened again, although this time it was not as terrible.” It forced me to miss a portion of my first year as a scholar.

“Since then, I’ve been getting the treatment I need.”

“The summary comes to an end.”