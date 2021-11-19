‘I despise it,’ Jurgen Klopp says of Fabinho’s absence and admits Liverpool’s injuries.

When giving an injury report before of Liverpool’s match against Arsenal on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp said he ‘hates’ the international break.

The Reds went into the break on the tail of a league draw with Brighton and a defeat to West Ham, and their spirits were further shattered after a number of players were injured while on international duty.

Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson both limped off for Senegal and Scotland, respectively, while Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson came home early after withdrawing from the Three Lions squad.

And Klopp was left bemoaning the break when he revealed that both Henderson and Robertson are uncertain for Saturday’s match against Arsenal.

“Hendo and Robbo haven’t yet trained with the team,” the German said. “They took care of their rehabilitation and rehab.”

“They haven’t yet trained with the team, but they are near.” That will be a late, late, late, late decision.

“I despise overseas vacations. Absolutely. From the standpoint of injury, it didn’t help. If we had played a week later, rather than three days later, our players would have gotten two days off, as would all players who had no games.

“They practice pretty much through it all on international days because the coaches have their own aims and believe they have to perform physical work with them as well.”

“No, I’m not fond of it.” It was ineffective. I wish I could have played the next week.” Fortunately for Liverpool, Sadio Mane is fit, and Klopp downplayed any concerns about Fabinho’s absence from training on Thursday.

“Sadio is fantastic. “Fab only returned and completed recovery,” he explained. “I’m hoping he’ll be able to workout today,” says the coach.

“I haven’t heard anything else, but we’ll just have to wait till tomorrow.”