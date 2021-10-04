‘I can’t think of a better player,’ says Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure, who was crowned the league’s best midfielder.

After starring in Everton’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Saturday, Abdoulaye Doucoure has been dubbed the greatest midfielder in the Premier League.

This high-level performance was nothing new for the Frenchman, who has elevated his game while playing for the Blues this season.

Doucoure has two goals and four assists in the Premier League’s first seven games, demonstrating his ability to play in a more advanced role for Rafael Benitez’s team.

At Old Trafford, the 28-year-old showed off his attacking danger by pushing forward from midfield to set up Andros Townsend’s equalizer, gliding past Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw in the process.

Doucoure’s contributions have finally been recognized, with Tony Cascarino of talkSPORT declaring that there is presently no one better in his position in the entire division.

He stated, “I can’t think of a finer midfielder in the Premier League than Doucoure, given the way he’s playing in this advanced role.”

“He’s playing so well, and you say to yourself, ‘that’s what United’s midfield is crying out for.’

“I felt his ball to Townsend was a fantastic finish.”

The French midfielder has even admitted that his game has ‘changed’ under Benitez, praising the Everton manager for his contribution to his development as a player.

“I am extremely delighted with the games I’ve played this season and I am learning with the boss every day,” Doucoure stated in a recent interview with evertonfc.com.

“Everything in my game altered, and my grasp of the game grew.

“The manager gave me a lot of advise – simple counsel that makes a difference – and I try to apply it on the field as much as possible to help the team.”