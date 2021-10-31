‘I can’t say much more,’ Graham Potter claims after Liverpool’s draw with Brighton.

Liverpool’s “knowledgeable supporters,” according to Graham Potter, will agree that Brighton deserved a point at Anfield on Saturday.

In the 2-2 draw, the Seagulls boss explained how his team was able to neutralize the threat of a free-scoring Mohamed Salah.

Salah’s 10-game scoring streak came to an end on Saturday as Potter’s side came back from two goals behind to grab a point against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Egyptian had been in superb form this season, scoring 15 goals before going scoreless against a well-drilled Brighton side that replied to early goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane with goals from Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard.

Potter believes his team earned a point at Anfield and believes the home fans will feel the same way after the game.

Potter added, “I was simply really thrilled with how the team played.”

“We hold Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in high regard for what they have accomplished.

“It’s a beautiful club, and Anfield is an incredible venue, so I’m really thrilled that we’re able to demonstrate what we’re all about.

“We’re playing against a team that is coming off a 5-0 win (against Manchester United), so they’re full of confidence and belief, and we had to dig in.

“But the Liverpool fans are well-informed, and I believe they were pleased with our performance in the second half and throughout the game, and I can’t say much more.

“Obviously, you can take that (last season’s win at an empty Anfield) away, and it makes a difference when there are 50,000 people in the stadium.

“We’re satisfied with a point; it’s only a point, but it’s still a win away at Anfield, which is fantastic.

“However, I believe we are pleased with the team’s improvement. The fans were amazing, and hopefully they went home proud of their team.” Potter added after shutting out Salah for the first time in 11 games: “As I previously stated, you must work effectively as a team.

“You have to defend as a unit, and I thought Marc Cucurella (at left-back) did an outstanding job against him.

“He’s a fantastic player, as are the majority of them, and Salah is in fantastic form right now.

"I figured it was definitely the"