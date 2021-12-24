‘I believe you are correct,’ Rafa Benitez admits following the Burnley v Everton judgment.

If Everton’s Premier League match against Burnley on Boxing Day goes through, Rafa Benitez believes he has been put in an untenable situation.

As it stands, Benitez will be without 11 players for the journey to Turf Moor, with six of his team sidelined and five more having tested positive for coronavirus since last week’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Despite the fact that Everton’s squad has been devastated — the Blues boss confirmed two anonymous members of his staff also have Covid – their match has not yet been called off due to a lack of cases.

“I think you are right,” Benitez said when asked if he had been put in an untenable situation. “I was telling when we were losing games in a row how wonderful we were in the beginning because we had everyone available.”

“After I tried to explain that everyone is available, folks still didn’t seem to care.”

“In any case, the analysis must be what it must be.” You know why we’re in this scenario because you’re a professional.

“We have a small group with a lot of guys who have been injured a lot in the past, so we are trying to manage.”

“Hopefully, in the future, things will be easier, but for now, we must make do with what we have.”

Benitez, who received his booster vaccination on Tuesday, refused to say who of his players had tested positive, but stated he was disappointed by the situation considering Everton’s tight measures.

“You have to respect the secrecy,” he continued, “but we have five of them and some employees.”

“It’s not an ideal situation, and I’ll say it again: we have three dressing rooms, masks, lateral flows, PCRs, we keep distances and try to regulate in the eateries, but you can’t prevent players from being together on game days or when traveling, which is why we’re having problems today.”

“I’m disappointed that we’re in this circumstance since we’re doing everything we can.”

Benitez, who has been a manager since 1993, acknowledges the pandemic. “The summary has come to an end.”