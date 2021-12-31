‘I believe,’ Paul Merson says to Liverpool ahead of their match against Chelsea.

Prior to Saturday’s crucial match against second-placed Chelsea, former Arsenal and England midfielder Paul Merson has informed Liverpool that they are out of the Premier League title fight.

Despite the fact that there are 18 games left to play, 19 for the Reds with a game in hand, Merson believes that Jurgen Klopp’s side will not be able to catch Man City.

City leads Chelsea by eight points, while Liverpool is nine points behind.

Chelsea will face Liverpool on New Year’s Day, and Merson has stated that neither team can afford to draw, let alone lose, the match.

However, the 53-year-old believes Jurgen Klopp’s side will win three points at Stamford Bridge.

“I can’t see anything but a Liverpool win based on what I saw of Chelsea versus Brighton,” Merson commented on Sportskeeda.

“I believe both teams are already out of the Premier League title race, but whoever loses this one might be the final nail in the coffin.”

“A draw is pointless because they need to close the distance at the top to stay in the race.”

After being relegated to ten men at the conclusion of the first half, the Blues managed to cling on for a 1-1 draw three games into the 2021-22 season.