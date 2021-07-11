‘I believe I am the best,’ says the speaker. Djokovic said

After winning a record-tying 20th Grand Slam victory on Sunday, Novak Djokovic claimed he considered himself the “best player,” but refused to call himself the “greatest of all time.”

With a 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, the 34-year-old joined Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the only players to win 20 majors.

If he wins a fourth US Open in September, he will become the first player to complete the calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969, and only the third in history.

“I think of myself as the greatest and believe that I am the best; otherwise, I wouldn’t be talking about winning Slams and making history,” Djokovic said.

“However, I leave the dispute over whether or not I am the greatest of all time to others.”

“As I previously stated, comparing tennis eras is extremely tough. Different racquets, technologies, balls, and courts are available. It’s just that we’re playing in very different circumstances now than we were 50 years ago, making comparisons difficult.

“However, I feel incredibly honored to be a part of the discussion.”

Despite his prudence, Djokovic is aware that he has the advantage of time and momentum.

He is a year younger than Nadal, at 34, and has a six-year head start on Federer, who turns 40 in four weeks.

After losing in the semi-finals of the French Open to Djokovic last month, Nadal decided to boycott Wimbledon.

At the All England Club, Federer was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Since turning 30, Djokovic has won eight of his 20 Grand Slams.

He’s also won seven of the previous eight Grand Slam finals he’s played in, with his only loss coming at the French Open last year to Rafael Nadal.

Goran Ivanisevic, the 2001 Wimbledon champion who is now a member of Djokovic’s coaching staff, argues that there is “no question” about who is the best.

“For me, Novak is the best player I’ve ever seen. He’s a historian in the making. He’ll pull it off in the US Open. I am confident that he will achieve his goal of winning all four in a single year. Then I believe the tale is over,” Ivanisevic remarked on Sunday.

“It was a long time ago for me.” There are 60 Grand Slams between these three men.

“It’s unbelievable.” He was the best for me before I was a member of the team, not because I was here, but because he was the best for me before I was a part of the team.

“I think it’s over if he wins the US Open.” He aspires to achieve greater success. However, Brief News from Washington Newsday.