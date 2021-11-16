‘I am upset and frustrated at the absurd situation,’ said Liverpool chairman after the club beat Manchester United and Barcelona to a £5 million transfer.

When a quality player can cost upwards of £150 million to move from one Premier League team to another, it’s hard to think there could ever be such a fuss about a £5 million transfer.

Our story does not go back far enough in time to qualify as a record transfer fee. Manchester United paid £12 million for an 18-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo that year, in part to replace David Beckham, who was heading to Real Madrid for £25 million.

Indeed, it was Liverpool who were thought to have made one of the summer’s biggest signings when they brought Harry Kewell in from Leeds in acrimonious circumstances in 2003.

Leeds had finished sixth in the league the previous season, just two years after reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

The following season, however, they had a poor season, failing to win any trophies and changing managers midway through the season.

Yorkshire were in serious financial problems and had already begun a fire sale of key players, which would surely lead to relegation in 2004.

Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Keane, Lee Bowyer, Jonathan Woodgate, and Robbie Fowler all departed the club in the 12 months before to Kewell’s departure, all to join Premier League rivals.

Leeds’ Australian attacker would, therefore, be on his way before long, though his next destination and the magnitude of the transfer money required to sign him were both uncertain.

Given the fierce competition that Liverpool had to overcome in order to recruit him, it’s amazing that he only cost £5 million.

The Premier League’s major four clubs (as it was before the arrival of Manchester City and Tottenham), Barcelona, and Champions League holders Milan were all believed to be interested in Kewell in 2003, despite the fact that transfer speculations should always be taken with a grain of salt.

With that level of interest, a big-money transfer fight would almost certainly ensue, and Leeds were no doubt hoping for the same conclusion.

