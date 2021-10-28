‘I Am Embarrassed,’ says Manchester United star after humiliating loss to Liverpool.

Manchester United’s 5-0 loss against Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Sunday has left Marcus Rashford “embarrassed.”

Rashford, who delayed a few days to respond to Manchester United’s dreadful performance in front of their fans at Old Trafford, made a social media post for the club’s supporters.

“I can’t say you haven’t heard from me on here since, as a United supporter, I was at a loss for words following Sunday. I felt humiliated. I’m ashamed of myself. Our supporters mean the world to us, and you didn’t deserve it. We’re putting in a lot of effort to correct this. We must atone for our sins “Rashford used Twitter to communicate with his admirers.

Rashford returned from injury earlier this month and was named in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI against Liverpool after scoring in successive outings against Leicester City and Atalanta. Rashford has kept a low presence on social media since the Old Trafford side was humiliated by the Merseysiders.

Manchester United have lost three of their last four league games, putting Solskjaer under a lot of strain. The former Molde manager’s situation has worsened as a result of the 5-0 defeat. According to reports, the club has opted not to fire Solskjaer right away, instead giving him a three-match suspension.

The results of Manchester United’s forthcoming matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Atalanta, and Manchester City are expected to be pivotal for Solskjaer, who has been in charge of the club since December 2018.

Manchester United has slid to seventh position in the 2021-22 Premier League table with 14 points from nine games.

On Saturday, Solskjaer’s team will travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Paul Pogba, who received a red card in the Liverpool game for a terrible foul on Naby Keita, is definitely out of the match. Pogba will miss Manchester United’s matches against Spurs, City, and Watford due to a three-match suspension.

Pogba is also said to be enraged with Solskjaer for benching him for the Liverpool encounter. Pogba apologized to his teammates for his recklessness after the game, but he snubbed Solskjaer, possibly stalling his contract talks with the club. Pogba’s current contract will expire in 2022.