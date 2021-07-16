‘I always want to win,’ says the narrator. – The Everton Women’s team has signed a German international. Maier, Leonie

Everton have finalized the acquisition of Leonie Maier, a German international defender.

After her contract with Arsenal expires, the right-back joins the Blues on a two-year agreement.

Maier joins Kenza Dali, Toni Duggan, Anna Anvegrd, and Nathalie Björn as the team’s fifth signing of the summer.

The 28-year-old is a multiple winner, having won the 2013 UEFA European Championship with Germany and gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Stuttgart-born player made 25 appearances for Arsenal in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and was a member of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finalist team in 2019/2020.

After two years with Arsenal, the veteran defender couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring her winning mentality to an ambitious club like Everton.

“I’m incredibly thrilled to join this Club,” Maier stated to evertontv.

“Everton is a large club with a long and illustrious history.

“I’m incredibly excited to be able to play for this club, to work with the coaches, and to play with my new teammates.

“It was past time to try something fresh. Everton’s footballing style has left a lasting impression on me.

“I’m a player who enjoys playing football, especially in possession and attacking.

“I believe Everton is playing in that style.

“I believe we have a terrific team and, with the new additions, I believe we can achieve something.”

Maier’s chat with manager Willie Kirk was a crucial element in her decision.

The German believed that the Blues manager’s determination to win mirrored her own, and that she might assist in bringing success to Walton Hall Park.

“Willie and I had a terrific talk. He persuaded me to play football with his idea,” she explained.

“He has a lot of ambition, which I admire.

“He has a good winning attitude.

“I’m a player who is always looking for a method to win.

“I’ve loathed losing since I first started playing football.

“I always want to win, whether it’s in training or during a game.

“That’s how it was for me as a kid. I was born with a winning attitude.

“You need that mentality if you want to achieve something.”

“That’s why I’m here,” says the narrator.

“Everyone on the team wants to accomplish something.

