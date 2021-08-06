Husband, Olympic Record, and Nike Deal Details of Track Sprinter Allyson Felix

Allyson Felix, a six-time gold medalist and track runner, will compete in her fifth Olympic Games in Tokyo in July. It will also be her first Olympics as a mother, having given birth to her first child in November 2018.

Felix, in addition to being one of the most renowned track and field athletes in the United States, has also been a relentless advocate for athlete mothers, particularly when negotiations with Nike soured around the time she gave birth to her daughter.

Felix’s political career has been as successful as her sporting one, and she was named to Time magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in 2020.

Here’s everything you need to know about the sportsperson.

The Age of Allyson Felix

Allyson Michelle Felix was born on November 18, 1985, in Los Angeles, making her 35 years old. She won her first Olympic medal at the age of 18, when she finished second to Jamaica’s Veronica Campbell in the 200 meters at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens. Felix ran a 22.18 second time to create a new World Junior record in the 200m.

Husband of Allyson Felix

Felix is married to Kenneth Ferguson, a runner who shares her enthusiasm for the sport.

Ferguson is a former sprinter and hurdler who competed in the 2003 Pan American Junior Athletics Championships and won three gold medals.

Felix gave birth to their daughter, Camryn, in 2018, the same year the couple married.

In a March 2020 interview with People magazine, Felix discussed how she and Ferguson make time for one another despite their busy schedules. She stated, “I believe it’s just vital to try to schedule time for ourselves in.” “It’s been difficult for me because a lot of that is asking for help at times, but it’s just — we have a fantastic support system.”

Felix also mentioned that her parents assisted her with childcare so that the couple could focus on their love.

Olympic Record of Allyson Felix

Felix’s main event is the 400-meter dash, but she has also raced at the highest level in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 4×100-meter relay, and 4×400-meter relay.

She is one of the finest sprinters in American history, and since winning her first Olympic medal in 2004, she has gone on to win the most Olympic medals. This is a condensed version of the information.