Hurricanes’ Nikishin Packs Punch in First NHL Fight, Blake Shines

The Carolina Hurricanes are showcasing a youthful energy this season, with standout performances from rookie defenseman Alexander Nikishin and second-year forward Jackson Blake. On January 22, 2026, Nikishin’s first NHL fight and Blake’s impressive development stole the spotlight, underlining the Hurricanes’ growing potential and raising expectations for the team.

Rookie Fight Sparks Excitement

In a game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Alexander Nikishin, a 24-year-old defenseman, made a statement in his first NHL fight. Known for his powerful slapshot and aggressive play, Nikishin added a new dimension to his game by dropping the gloves. The altercation began after Nikishin laid a huge hit on Chicago’s Nick Lardis, which prompted Blackhawks forward Oliver Moore to challenge the much larger Nikishin. At 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, Nikishin was clearly the heavier hitter, and after a brief hesitation, he obliged the challenge.

What followed was a decisive victory for Nikishin. He landed three quick right punches, dropping Moore to the ice before delivering a final blow. Moore skated off with an open cut, while Nikishin’s message was clear: this is a rookie who won’t back down. The fight, which left Moore with a sore reminder of the mismatch, showcased Nikishin’s toughness and set the tone for his role on the team moving forward.

The Hurricanes’ coaching staff and fans are likely encouraged by Nikishin’s readiness to defend himself and his teammates. As the season progresses, it’s evident that the rookie is quickly establishing a reputation as a player not to be underestimated.

Blake’s Rise Continues

While Nikishin’s fight made headlines, it’s Jackson Blake’s continued rise that’s catching the attention of the league. The 21-year-old forward, who had a solid rookie campaign last year with 17 goals and 17 assists, has taken his game to another level in his sophomore season. Now on pace for over 50 points, Blake’s rapid development is a testament to his hard work and skill.

Blake’s impressive progress hasn’t gone unnoticed within the team. Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis praised his teammate’s efforts, noting his impressive skill set and the noticeable improvements from last season. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour also spoke highly of Blake, emphasizing his maturity and the growing trust the team has in him. “It feels like he’s been around a long time,” Brind’Amour said, highlighting Blake’s ability to adapt to the demands of NHL hockey.

Blake, who comes from a strong hockey pedigree—his father, Jason Blake, had a 14-year NHL career—remains humble about his success. He acknowledged the grind of professional hockey but expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play in the league. “It’s a grind. It’s not like sunshine and rainbows,” Blake admitted, showing maturity beyond his years.

The Hurricanes’ decision to thrust Blake into the lineup earlier than expected seems to be paying off. His skill, work ethic, and dedication have made him an integral part of the team, and with his continued development, the franchise is optimistic about his future.

Both Nikishin and Blake represent the Hurricanes’ youthful surge, with their performances solidifying the team’s growing reputation. Nikishin’s physicality and Blake’s offensive prowess are proving to be crucial elements as the Hurricanes aim for a strong playoff push. As the season unfolds, the league will undoubtedly keep a close eye on these two rising stars. The future in Raleigh looks bright as the Hurricanes continue to assert themselves as a force in the NHL.