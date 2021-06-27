Hurricane Lane defeats Lone Eagle in the Irish Derby to win the title.

The British raiders dominated the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh, with Hurricane Lane coming up late to deny Lone Eagle.

Charlie Appleby, who finished third behind stablemate Adayar at Epsom, made no secret of his belief that Hurricane Lane would win that day.

Hurricane Lane, winner of the Dante Stakes at York previous to his big match at Epsom, suffered his first setback there but recovered under William Buick to win again.

On Martyn Meade’s Lone Eagle, Frankie Dettori appeared to have stolen the Classic, leading by three lengths with two furlongs to go.

Hurricane Lane appeared to be edging right into the crowd, but once straightened up, he proceeded to make ground ruthlessly, eventually prevailing by a neck.

The two pulled seven lengths clear of third-placed Wordsworth, prompting a stewards’ enquiry, but the results remained unchanged.

“Wonderful – this means the world to me,” Buick remarked.

“At home, I have to offer credit to Charlie Appleby and the Moulton Paddocks staff.

“This horse has only progressed since Epsom,” says the trainer. That is not an easy task, as we all know.

My horse picked up a lot of speed today and showed a lot of quality.

“I’m in a really privileged position, and I must admit that halfway through the race, I believed we’d given up a little bit of ground behind Frankie, and that he’d get the first run.

“My horse picked up a lot of speed today and showed a lot of quality.

“Once I switched him out wide, he was able to find some open space and took off. I was just hoping I’d be able to find the leader in time.

“He’s a fantastic horse,” says the rider. We definitely liked him at Epsom, and he’s improved since then.

“It means a lot to me, but I also have to thank the squad at home and, of course, the fans. (This is a brief piece.)