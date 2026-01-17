Humbert Survives Adelaide Marathon to Reach Final Against Machac

Ugo Humbert booked his place in the Adelaide International final after edging top seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a gripping three-set semifinal, setting up a title clash with Czech eighth seed Tomas Machac at the ATP 250 event.

Semifinal turns on fine margins

The deciding stages of Friday’s semifinal unfolded under intense pressure, with neither player able to gain a foothold in the final set. After two hours and 32 minutes of high-tempo tennis, Humbert held his nerve in a third-set tiebreak to seal a 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(4) victory and advance to his 11th career ATP final.

The Frenchman, making his first appearance at the Adelaide tournament, laid the foundation early. He broke serve midway through the opening set and protected his own delivery throughout the match, facing just one break point. Davidovich Fokina eventually took that chance late in the second set, breaking at 6-5 to level the contest and extend his pursuit of a first tour-level title.

With the crowd sensing a momentum swing, the third set produced no breaks of serve. Humbert steadied himself in the tiebreak, closing out the match with aggressive serving and sharp angles to end the Spaniard’s challenge.

“It was a great match and the level was very high,” Humbert said afterward, thanking the Adelaide crowd for its support and joking about feeling “half Australian” amid the loud backing from the stands.

For Davidovich Fokina, ranked world No. 15, the loss continued a frustrating trend. Since 2022, the Spaniard has reached five ATP finals without lifting a trophy, despite another strong week in Adelaide that included straight-set wins over Rinky Hijikata and Valentin Vacherot. He had entered the semifinal holding a 3-1 head-to-head edge over Humbert.

Machac rallies to join final

Earlier on Friday, Machac completed the final lineup by defeating second seed Tommy Paul 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Paul, returning after a three-month absence with a left foot injury, started strongly but faded as Machac increased his intensity and movement.

Machac said he needed time to settle before finding his rhythm, noting his comfort playing in Australia. The comeback win sent him into just the third ATP final of his career.

The championship match will renew a recent rivalry. Humbert defeated Machac in their only previous meeting, a three-set semifinal at the 2024 Tokyo tournament. The two arrive in Adelaide with near-identical rankings, Humbert at No. 36 and Machac at No. 35, adding to expectations of another close contest.

Humbert carries a 7-3 record in ATP finals and is chasing his eighth career title, his first since winning in Marseille last season. Machac owns a 1-1 finals record, having claimed his maiden title in Acapulco last year against Davidovich Fokina.

Beyond the trophy, both players have the Australian Open firmly in mind. A win in Adelaide would provide a timely boost in confidence and momentum as the season’s first Grand Slam approaches, with Saturday’s final offering a last high-stakes test before Melbourne.